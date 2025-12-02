Slain cop was due to finalise lobola talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maselelo Arnaldo Montja one of the police officers from Ivory Park station who was shot and killed on duty.

Plans were afoot for slain Const Maselelo Montja to conclude lobola negotiations on December 6, where there would be celebration and joy.

His family and that of his partner had planned that after negotiations were finalised, there would be a huge celebration. But instead, they will hold his funeral on the day.

Maselelo, 28, and his colleague, Sgt Matome Rapetswa, 51, were gunned down during a crime-prevention patrol in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night.

Sgt Matome Rapetswa 51 one of the police officers shot and killed in Ivory Park during patrol. (supplied)

Maselelo, who would have turned 29 on December 30, leaves behind his partner and seven-month-old twins.

Rapetswa leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.

Maselelo’s mother, Tlou Montja, said the last time she spoke to her son was on the fateful day. “I called him because we needed to meet on Sunday [November 30] to plan and finalise what was going to happen on the 6th of December,” she said.

“We were preparing for this week’s celebrations, when the two families would finally come together in celebration of our children’s union. His wife had even planned surprises for him and had bought gifts that she was going to give to him on Saturday during the celebration.

“Now we will be burying him instead. His children are very young. We are shattered,” said Montja.

Tlou Montja is devastated by her son's killing (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

She described her son as someone who brought joy to their home and a comedian who kept everyone entertained.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said two people were arrested after they were found in possession of the officers’ firearms in Mamelodi, Tshwane.

“Police recovered one SAPS-issued 9mm pistol and an SAPS R5 rifle with several rounds of ammunition. As investigations continue into the murder of the two police officers, the suspects will, for now, only face a charge of being in the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The search for other suspects and the other 9mm state pistol continues,” said Mathe.

Maselelo has been in the police force since 2017 after taking a gap year.

Rapetswa’s aunt Mokgadi Mathaba said the officer’s grade 11 son is devastated.

“He closes himself in his room. He hasn’t asked anything about his father since then. He hasn’t cried. He just keeps quiet,” she said.

“We are very concerned. It’s like his world is shattered. His other child who has just finished writing his matric exams has been crying every day.”

She said Rapetswa loved his family deeply and was a calm and gentle man. “This [his killing] has destroyed us.”

Mathaba spoke of what they have been told about the shooting. “They [killers] shot them [while they were] in the car. He [Rapetswa] tried to run but they shot him again outside the tuckshop,” Mathaba said.

“They were targeted. Someone wanted something. This was not a robbery.”

She urged police to act quickly and solve the case. “We cannot keep losing people who protect this country.”

Residents said the shooting reflects the daily reality of living in Ivory Park, where violent crime has become a norm.

One resident said the street where the officers were killed is one of the most dangerous in the area.

“Once it gets dark around 6pm and 7pm, everyone goes inside [their homes]. People die there every day. Those criminals don’t care who they kill,” said the resident who asked not to be named, questioning why only two officers were deployed to patrol in a hotspot area.

A traffic warden who also spoke on condition of anonymity said law-enforcement officers feared working in the area.

“Crime in Ivory Park is very bad. We [crime fighters] don’t have a choice because it’s our job. Criminals aren’t afraid of the police anymore. They don’t care [so much that] they kill [even] an officer. It hasn’t even been a year since we buried another one.”

Another resident said gunshots are so common that locals no longer react to them. “Guns are fired day and night and we’re used to it now,” he said.

The resident said he heard multiple gunshots on Friday night but stayed indoors. He only discovered in the morning that one of the officers killed was his neighbour.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola at the weekend said attacks on police officers “undermine the authority of the state”.

He said the SAPS is mobilising maximum resources to hunt for the killers and recover the stolen firearms.

He urged officers to remain vigilant. “Don’t die with the resources we have given you. Act decisively when your life or the lives of the communities we serve is under threat,” said Masemola.

