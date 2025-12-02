Soweto’s swimming school promotes water safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Soweto Swimming Academy in Pimville not only aims to teach children how to swim but also to promote water safety and build confidence among young learners and adults

The thought of his son drowning is what pushed a Soweto father to start looking for a swimming academy so that his little boy could learn about water safety.

But when Boitumelo Maepa of Tshiawelo could not find a swimming academy in and around their neighbourhood, he then opened one – the Soweto Swimming Academy.

Swimming lessons at Soweto Swimming Academy in Pimville (supplied)

Situated in Pimville in the sprawling Soweto township, the academy teaches the importance of water safety and how to behave in water.

The swimming academy was inspired by the need to find a swimming school for his son, but he discovered that there were no swimming schools in the area, only municipal swimming pools with limited resources.

“This initiative not only aims to teach children how to swim but also to promote water safety and build confidence among young learners and adults.

“The thought of my son drowning in a pool or river drove me to find him a swimming school and get him the lessons he needs,” said Maepa.

He said he started doing research with the help of friends, and he managed to register the swimming pool as a business in February 2020.

Maepa said he was renting the facility he was operating from.

“Given that it is an indoor pool, there’s no sun coming in. The water tends to get extremely cold, and that’s the biggest challenge. A functioning heating system would make a huge difference and would allow an intake of children as young as six months to start swimming lessons, and the pool would operate throughout the year,” said Maepa.

Swimming lessons for the kids at Soweto Swimming Academy in Pimville (Supplied)

“The academy accommodates 50 people, and we have professional staff in place, and our vision is to expand that number to [between] 200 and 300 people at most. With the necessary upgrades, the academy is aiming at hosting swimming competitions that would put Soweto on the map.”

Beyond athletic development, Maepa believes the academy can strengthen the community.

“Establishing a premier swimming facility would not only enhance opportunities for our youth but also foster a sense of pride and unity. It brings me joy to see young and old people enjoy swimming.

“We have day care centres that bring their kids for swimming lessons, and we also train elderly people. Seeing over 100 people we’ve trained being confident in swimming is the biggest highlight and success thus far,” he added.

“The smiles on their faces as they master new skills are truly rewarding. It’s a testament to the positive impact that swimming can have on individuals of all ages, fostering not only physical health but also a strong sense of community.”

Maepa said as part of giving back to the community, the academy will, in January 2026, offer training to 10 children from disadvantaged backgrounds and teach them how to swim.

“By empowering these children, the academy hopes to challenge stereotypes and create a more inclusive future for all in the sport,” said Maepa.

