VIDEO | I failed to discipline the chief of police on misconduct allegations – Mashazi

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has conceded that she failed to discipline suspended police chief Jabulani Mapiyeye over allegations of misuse of state property and sexual harassment.

“I failed to discipline [the] chief of police; I failed to do an oversight on him,” she said on Tuesday at the Madlanga commission.

WATCH | On day two of her testimony, Ekurhuleni ex-manager Imogen Mashazi plays a clip which she believes proves that suspended police chief Jabulani Mapiyeye was protected.



During her testimony on Monday, she told the commission that Mapiyeye had defeated the ends of justice in a case where he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and subsequently damaged a state vehicle.

She said that Mapiyeye was not disciplined because he was protected by politicians.

In an attempt to prove the allegations of Mapiyeye being protected by politicians, Mashazi showed a video clip where Ekurhuleni metro police employees were protesting in 2020, demanding that Mapiyeye be held accountable for the alleged accident.

She said that Mapiyeye was not held accountable because the then MMC of community safety, Frans Mmoko, did not submit the employee’s memorandum to her as he had promised the protestors at the time.

She said, therefore, she could not act. This is despite her telling the commission that she was aware of the accident when it happened.

However, commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked her why she failed to act on the allegations without having to wait for a memorandum, as she was aware of the accident despite having no knowledge of the protest.

“You were aware of the allegations. My question is why didn’t you act? You were the city manager; why didn’t you discipline him? ” asked Baloyi.

Mashazi conceded that she failed to do an oversight on Mapiyeye.

She also emphasised that she never got the opportunity to see the incident report and its recommendations.

The hearings continue.

