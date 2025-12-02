WATCH | Former Ekurhuleni manager Mashazi denies backing Brig Mkhwanazi’s irregular appointments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Imogen Mashazi has told the Madlanga commission that she did not support the 55 irregular appointments made by suspended metro police acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi.

However, she said she does not recall what she did about it.

The commission has previously heard from suspended Ekurhuleni chief of police Jabulani Mapiyeye that between May 2024 and July that year, Mkhwanazi made 55 appointments without his consent and was protected by Mashazi.

These appointments included directors, inspectors and superintendents.

On Tuesday, commission evidence leader Adv Sello Mahlape asked Mashazi if she supported Mkhwanazi’s conduct on this matter, but Mashazi declined to comment.

Shortly afterwards, commissioner Sandile Khumalo intervened and asked the same question.

Mashazi responded: “I didn’t lend support to his appointments. My letter is clear that he didn’t consult the chief of police [Mapiyeye] and he was reprimanded. So the assertion that I supported him, I cannot agree [with it].”

Mahlape then asked her what she did after not supporting Mkhwanazi, and Mashazi responded: “I don’t recall.”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi lambasted Mashazi and told her that it appears as if she does not take the work of the commission serious.

Mashazi, with a lowered voice, responded: “No comment.”

The hearing continues.

