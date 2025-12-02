WATCH | Mashazi criticised for using victim in defence of Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi during the Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Photo: Antonio Muchave

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has been lambasted for using another woman’s misfortune as her defence over allegations of protecting the city’s embattled suspended deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

This comes after Mashazi painted suspended Ekurhuleni metro police chief Jabulani Mapiyeye — who had urged that action be taken against his deputy — as a person who preyed on junior staff who slept with him to gain promotion.

Mashazi told the Madlanga commission that Mapiyeye fathered children with some of his subordinates, and there was also a rape case against him.

WATCH | Tensions rise as evidence leader Adv Sello Mahlape lambasts Imogen Mashazi, accusing her of using people’s misfortune to bolster her testimony before the Madlanga Commission.



However, evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello revealed that the rape case was withdrawn. She then accused Mashazi of using the rape victim for her own ulterior motives

“When you are confronted and you are asked to clarify, then your response is that the victim must come.

“This commission is not interested in subjecting victims to secondary abuse, which appears to be a solution to a problem as far as you’re concerned,” she said.

Mashazi responded by clarifying that the rape victim was willing to appear and testify herself.

“It is important for the commission to listen to her side of the story, irrespective of how your understanding is in terms of me using a junior to come and corroborate my story,” she responded.

Mashazi said she could provide the commission with medical reports of some of the victims that were allegedly sexually harassed by Mapiyeye. However, the commission refused to accept the confidential reports, saying Mashazi should depose an affidavit that states that she got permission to make their information public.

Testimony from Mapiyeye and others at the commission earlier suggests that Mkhwanazi was repeatedly shielded from disciplinary action and investigation by key city officials, including Mashazi.

The commission, sitting in Pretoria, is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The hearings continue.

