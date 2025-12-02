WATCH | Northcliff water tower overflows after lightning strike damages pump controller

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Northcliff water tower's level controller was struck by lightning during the heavy storm on Sunday night. File photo.

A sudden water overflow at the Northcliff water tower sparked alarm among residents this week, raising concerns about safety for those living nearby. However, repairs were swift.

Johannesburg Water said the tower’s level controller was struck by lightning during the heavy storm on Sunday night.

“The level controller automatically regulates the pumping of water at the tower and turns it on and off as and when necessary. That is what caused the overflow,” said the entity’s spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

The electromechanics team immediately stopped pumping after being alerted and launched an investigation, Shabalala said.

Jonathan Erasmus from WaterCAN, who monitored the incident, said the quick response prevented a potentially larger hazard. “It was fixed about 40 minutes after Johannesburg Water was informed,” he said.

Shabalala confirmed repairs were completed and normal pumping had resumed. Water supply to residents was not affected, she added.

TimesLIVE