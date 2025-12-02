WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Three men removed from court, taken for questioning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Senzo Meyiwa trial after three men were removed from court while the trial was ongoing and taken for questioning courtroom.

The men, who were accompanying the defence witness on the stand, Sifiso Gwabini Zungu, were escorted out of the courtroom by police officers on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police received “solid” intelligence that there was a group of individuals who attended proceedings with the sole purpose of looking for an opportunity to eliminate key role players on the side of the state.

“The SAPS has taken a group of individuals who attended proceedings this morning for further questioning and profiling,” she said.

Mathe said security has been heightened and intelligence is on high alert.

“All steps taken are to ensure we eliminate the threat as well as protect and save lives. No arrests have been made thus far as investigations and searches for more individuals continue.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng asked the defence team what was happening after the men were taken away by the police.

In response, Adv Charles Mnisi said: “There are some developments surrounding the case which are not worth being mentioned in the record. We have actually also approached the court with the request that we adjourn.”

However, Mokgoathleng pressed him on the issue, adding that he needed to know what was happening.

“Have they arrested somebody?” Mokgoathleng asked, but Mnisi refused to answer, saying his hands were tied, before taking a seat.

His colleague, Adv Zithulele Nxumalo, told the court that there were some developments, but he did not want to place them on record before taking instructions from his client.

Mokgoathleng, however, said the court could not adjourn without knowing what was happening.

“Have you ever heard of such a thing?” he asked. “Here is a judge, sitting, and then he is told that there are developments. When the judge asks which developments [then you say] ‘We’d rather not mention them’.”

Nxumalo, however, insisted he needed to take instructions from his clients, which he said would take time.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.

Sowetan