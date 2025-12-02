WHO backs GLP-1 drugs for long-term obesity treatment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The national essential medicines list committee has prioritised the review of glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 medicines, according to a senior health department official.

The review will determine whether the drugs — used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity — will be added to SA’s essential medicines list and provided to state patients. The review will include an assessment of the affordability of GLP-1, said the health department’s deputy director-general for primary healthcare, Jeanette Hunter.

In September, the World Health Organisation (WHO) added GLP-1s to its essential drugs list for managing diabetes and on Monday released a new guideline for their use as a long-term obesity treatment.

Three GLP-1s are approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority: Novo Nordisk’s liraglutide and semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, branded Mounjaro and Zepbound, and marketed in South Africa by Aspen Pharmacare.

