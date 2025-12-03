News

ANC Johannesburg giants set to go head-to-head in party elections

Dada Morero is backed by national figures like Fikile Mbalula, while Loyiso Masuku has the support of the ANC women’s and youth leagues

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Loyiso Masuku MMC for finance
Loyiso Masuku, Gauteng MMC for finance. (Antonio Muchave)

The long-awaited ANC Johannesburg regional conference, the battleground for two of its most prominent leaders, is set to take place on Wednesday after months of postponement.

Regional leader and Joburg mayor Dada Morero is seeking re-election, while finance MMC Loyiso Masuku hopes to topple him from the region’s top position.

Morero, said to have the backing of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa, previously led as regional secretary under former regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo, who died in 2021.

At the time, Masuku served as regional deputy secretary. The two who lead the two biggest factions in the region have been battling for control of the party and the municipality.

Mayor Dada Morero talks to the media during the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Masuku enjoys support of the ANC women’s and youth league structures and is a known ally of deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Boy, aged 9, killed as gunmen spray house with bullets

2

‘Condom use has gone down to its lowest’: Sanac

3

ANC Johannesburg giants set to go head-to-head in party elections

4

Julius Mkhwanazi takes witness box: here are the main allegations at Madlanga commission

5

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Mashazi’s testimony at the Madlanga inquiry a betrayal to women

Related Articles