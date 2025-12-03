ANC Johannesburg giants set to go head-to-head in party elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The long-awaited ANC Johannesburg regional conference, the battleground for two of its most prominent leaders, is set to take place on Wednesday after months of postponement.

Regional leader and Joburg mayor Dada Morero is seeking re-election, while finance MMC Loyiso Masuku hopes to topple him from the region’s top position.

Morero, said to have the backing of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa, previously led as regional secretary under former regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo, who died in 2021.

At the time, Masuku served as regional deputy secretary. The two who lead the two biggest factions in the region have been battling for control of the party and the municipality.

Mayor Dada Morero talks to the media during the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Masuku enjoys support of the ANC women’s and youth league structures and is a known ally of deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

