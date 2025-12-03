BOSA fumes as parly rejects bid to raise pass mark to 50%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament has voted to keep the matric pass mark at 30%.

There were 119 MPs from the ANC, DA, VF+, PA and Al Jama-ah who voted against raising the pass mark motion to scrap this, while 87 MPs from the EFF, MK Party, UDM, BOSA, ACDP, ActionSA and Rise Mzansi backed it.

Build One SA (BOSA) slammed the outcome, calling the 30% benchmark a betrayal of young people.

National spokesperson Roger Solomons said the party was deeply disappointed that the majority of MPs refused to support the motion to end what he labelled an outdated and harmful standard.

“The 30% pass mark is nothing more than Bantu Education in the modern era. It entrenches low expectations and masks systemic failure. By defending this standard, these parties have chosen to protect an illusion of success instead of confronting the crisis in our education system,” Solomons said.

He added that the votes cast by the ANC and DA showed they were “comfortable with an education system that asks our youth to aim so low”, even as the country continues to slip behind global learning benchmarks.

“Keeping the 30% pass mark ensures far too many young people leave school fully qualified for unemployment. Young people must remember which parties committed this shameless act when they return to the polls next year,” Solomons said.

BOSA said it will continue pushing for a minimum 50% pass mark and broader education reforms to ensure every young South African has a real chance at success.