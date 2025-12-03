Foreigners fill SA’s skill gaps in education and health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of public service and administration says about 0.44% of public servants in South Africa are foreign nationals.

Of the estimated 1,390,216 public servants, there were 6,333 foreigners employed in the public service at the end of April, and the department wants to tighten the strings on their employment.

The number of foreign workers was particularly concentrated in the education and health sectors, where 3,305 and 2,625 workers, respectively, were employed at national and provincial levels combined.

Acting deputy director-general Anusha Naidoo said the two sectors have the “highest concentration” of foreigners because some South Africans are not open to the idea of working in far-flung areas.

“Do we keep the skill vacuum — that is, leave the schools without teachers — or do we advertise and if a foreign national applies, we take them through the recruitment process, and if they qualify we appoint them?” Naidoo said.

Click here to read more