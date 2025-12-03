Husband arrested for cop’s fatal stabbing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 43-year-old police sergeant was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, at their marital home on Tuesday evening.

The acting Mpumalanga police commissioner has condemned as “senseless” the killing of a female police officer by her husband during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

It is concerning that incidents of this nature continue to take place during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. — Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting Mpumalanga police commissioner

Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said he was saddened by the killing.

“This loss is a severe one to the SAPS family. We send our condolences to the family. It is concerning that incidents of this nature continue to take place during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. We are adamant that the suspect will face the full might of the law,” said Mkhwanazi.

The woman’s 48-year-old husband has since been arrested.

Spokesperson for Mpumalanga police Brig Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened in Ntunda near Tonga.

He said the information at their disposal was that police officers were conducting routine patrols in the area when they were alerted by community members about a domestic violence incident occurring at a nearby residence.

“Upon approaching the premises, members encountered a male person holding a knife. Members then disarmed him and entered the premises, where they discovered the lifeless body of the female victim, 43, bearing multiple stab wounds. It was during this time when the man was arrested,” said Mdhluli.

The man has been charged with murder and was expected to appear at the Nkomazi magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Mdhluli said the knife was confiscated and will form part of the investigation.

Sowetan