Julius Mkhwanazi takes witness box: here are the main allegations at Madlanga commission

EMPD deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi is expected to testify at the Madlanga commision on Wednesday.

Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi will take the witness box at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday and must answer several allegations, including being implicated in a murder scene cover-up.

Mkhwanazi, at the Madlanga inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption in the justice cluster, has been implicated by several witnesses in unlawful conduct.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in September 2023 found he acted unlawfully by authorising the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The blue lights saga has been pinned on an agreement between the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and Matlala’s companies, detailed in two memorandums signed by Mkhwanazi.

