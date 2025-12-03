‘KT’ Molefe’s bodyguards arrested in court for carrying firearms without permits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso 'KT' Molefe in the Alexandra magistrate's court, where he appeared in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody.

Two of Katiso “KT” Molefe’s bodyguards who were accompanying him to court on Wednesday were arrested for allegedly carrying firearms without permits.

They were arrested at the Alexandra magistrate court, where Molefe was supposed to appear with three others for a myriad of charges that include murder.

“The two bodyguards aged 24 and 36 were found to be carrying two semi-automatic AKM rifles and ammunition without valid permits,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“A vehicle transporting the bodyguards was also seized after the license disk did not correspond with the registration number plates.”

Molefe and his co-accused, former police officer-turned-rogue Michael Pule Tau, as well as Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana, have been charged with the 2022 murders of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards.

They have also been linked to the murder of engineer Armand Swart in April 2024, as well as other murders.

Ballistics evidence presented has shown that firearms recovered following Swart’s murder are linked to at least 18 different murders or attempted murders, including Sefoka’s death, the assassination of DJ Vintos and the killing of Don Tindleni.

