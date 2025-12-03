Minor injuries after tree falls in strong winds at KZN water park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Milkwood tree fell during strong winds at Splash, a water park in Amanzimtoti on the Durban south coast.

A child and employee sustained minor injuries when a tree fell on waterslides at a water park in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Saturday.

S.T.A.R.T Rescue said it was called to the Splash Waterworld at 11.50am after a large tree fell on two slides.

“While children and other patrons were enjoying the facility, the tree suddenly gave way before coming to rest on one of the slides,” a spokesperson said.

“Miraculously no serious injuries were reported. A child and an employee sustained minor injuries and were given first aid at the scene before making their own way to a medical facility for a check‑up."

Splash Waterworld said the tree was a protected indigenous Milkwood tree.

“It is illegal to trim or cut down the trees as they are protected and special permits are required. The tree was alive and there was therefore no reason to apply for a permit to trim or remove the tree. Thankfully there were no serious injuries when the tree blew over owing to strong winds,” it said/

Management said its specialist fibreglass and maintenance team had repaired damaged fibreglass sections.

“All slide support structures, platforms, stainless steel fasteners and slides are audited annually by a certified structural engineer. This is a requirement for our insurance company. We strive for safety on our slides.”

TimesLIVE