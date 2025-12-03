Two suspects to appear in court for Ivory Park cops murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two suspects linked to the murder of two Ivory Park police officers are expected to appear at the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Their arrest follows the brutal killing of Const Maselelo Arnaldo Montja, 28, and Sgt Matome Rapetswa, 51, who were ambushed while conducting a routine patrol in Ivory Park on Friday night.

Two suspects arrested in relation to the SAPS firearms that were found in their possession will today appear at the Tembisa magistrate court on a charge of murder of the two police officers and possession of unlicensed firearms. — Brig Athlenda Mathe , SAPS spokesperson

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the pair were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation led by the Ekurhuleni crime unit.

Mathe said police recovered an R5 rifle and a 9mm pistol in their possession, both positively identified as service firearms stolen from the slain officers.

The officers were shot inside their patrol vehicle. Rapetswa attempted to escape and collapsed outside a tuck shop, where he was shot again. Police believe the officers were targeted for their weapons.

Montja, a young father, was due to finalise his lobola negotiations this weekend and leaves behind seven-month-old twins. Rapetswa is survived by his pregnant wife and two children. Residents described the area as one of the most dangerous in Ivory Park, where gunfire is a nightly occurrence.

Mathe said the murders were an attack on the authority of the state and assured the public that more arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.

Sowetan