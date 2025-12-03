VIDEO | Matlala offered free security to Ekurhuleni during city address threats – Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga commission that he met Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in 2021 when a proposal linked to his VIP protection was introduced to him during a possible threat to the state of the city address.

Mkhwanazi, who was testifying on Tuesday, is answering to several allegations – including claims that he participated in a murder-scene cover-up as well as illegally fitted Matlala’s vehicles with blue lights.

WATCH | Suspended EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi begins his testimony at the #MadlangaCommission by explaining his background and positions in the EMPD.



Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/wC3dZ77Yu8 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 3, 2025

According to Mkhwanazi, Matlala was introduced to him by members of his intervention unit, who claimed Medicare24 (which was owned by Matlala) could offer additional protection services at no cost to the municipality.

“It was at no cost. He didn’t charge us [Ekurhuleni] anything. I think for him, it was part of the marketing strategy,” Mkhwanazi said.

He told the commission he first met Matlala in Boksburg, after several officers recommended him when they got news that there was a possible threat during the time when Tania Campbell was the mayor.

He said the officers had raised concerns about the threats and disruptions that were made by the ANC in the city.

“My relationship with Mr Matlala started in 2021 after my team members introduced me to Mr Mike van Wyk, the director of Medicare24 in Boksburg.

Matlala offered additional protection services at no cost. He didn’t charge Ekurhuleni anything. I think for him, it was part of the marketing strategy — Julius Mkhwanazi, suspended EMPD deputy chief

“They said, ‘there’s this guy who is the director of Medicare24 who can assist in terms of resources’.

He said his team again mentioned that individuals working with van Wyk are good guys that they often do drills with and that those guys used to work for the Special Task Force as well as the SAPS but were now working for a private company called CAT VIP Security.

Mkhwanazi said he then met with Matlala to discuss the plan and what he could offer.

“That’s the way I had an engagement with him.

“I was able to speak to him and explain that in terms of what he was proposing, because his idea was to assist us with first response when our members are injured while they are on duty.

“But after that, when we were planning for the state of the city address, which was in April 2022, I approached him once again after my team encouraged me about this security company being good,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said because the city also lacked capacity, Matlala had also offered to donate vehicles to the city.

“I was very excited at the idea of bringing in more cars because there were no cars in the city.

“However, the cars were registered with the city, and he had to deregister them for the units to be able to use them, once again free of charge,” he said.

The hearing continues.

Sowetan