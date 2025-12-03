WATCH | Cops uncover plot to murder officials in Senzo Meyiwa case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drama unfolded in the North Gauteng high court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial when police entered to make arrests. Pic: Antonio Muchave

Police are looking for a group of men who fit the profiles of people from intelligence information who are being investigated for plotting to kill members of the judiciary, police, and prosecution involved in the soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.

Sowetan can reveal that four men who were outside the Pretoria high court where the matter is heard ran away as police approached them.

This was after drama unfolded inside the courtroom on Tuesday as police pounced, taking in three men for questioning as part of their investigation.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a case of conspiracy to commit murder had been registered and had been under investigation for a while now.

“We have received solid intelligence that a group of individuals attend court proceedings with the sole purpose of looking for an opportunity to assassinate or eliminate state officials that are involved in the Senzo Meyiwa trial,” said Mathe.

“Three individuals [were taken in] for questioning and profiling. We have seized certain gadgets for further investigation... This [case] is serious, its not rumours. There is a group that is on a mission to kill certain people and today we were proactive in our approach.”

She said they had taken the three men in to unmask them.

“[We wanted] to be able to identify them so we know who we are dealing with. We haven’t find anything so far. Our investigations continue,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that security has been heightened and intelligence was on high alert. “All steps taken are to ensure we eliminate the threat as well as protect and save lives,” she said.

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng asked the defence team what was happening after the men were taken away by the police.

We have received solid intelligence that a group of individuals attend court proceedings with the sole purpose of looking for an opportunity to assassinate or eliminate state officials that are involved in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. — Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

In response, Adv Charles Mnisi said: “There are some developments surrounding the case which are not worth being mentioned in the record. We have actually also approached the court with the request that we adjourn.”

However, Mokgoathleng pressed him on the issue, adding that he needed to know what was happening.

All steps taken are to ensure we eliminate the threat as well as protect and save lives. — Brig Athlenda Mathe

“Have they arrested somebody?” Mokgoathleng asked, but Mnisi refused to answer, saying his hands were tied, before taking a seat.

His colleague, Adv Zithulele Nxumalo, told the court that there had been some developments, but he did not want to place them on record before taking instructions from his client.

However, Mokgoathleng said the court could not adjourn without knowing what was happening. “Have you ever heard of such a thing?” he asked.

“Here is a judge, sitting, and then he is told that there are developments. When the judge asks which developments [then you say] ‘We’d rather not mention them’.”

However, Nxumalo insisted that he needed to take instructions from his clients, which he said would take time.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.

Sowetan