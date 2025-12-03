News

WATCH | Suspended EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi appears before Madlanga Commission

Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Madlanga Commission. (Koena Mashale)

Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chiefJulius Mkhwanazi will take the witness box at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday and must answer several allegations, including being implicated in a murder scene cover-up.

