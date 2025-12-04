IN PICS | Bryanston house ‘hijacked for rental scheme to foreigners’ raided

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Occupied zozo huts in the garden of the property.

The City of Johannesburg public safety department is conducting a raid on an allegedly hijacked residential property in Bryanston.

The City of Johannesburg's public safety department is raiding a suspected hijacked property in Bryanston. (Public Safety Department)

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said on Thursday the city had been informed that “the rightful homeowners returned from holiday to find their house illegally occupied”.

MMC for Public Safety in Johannesburg Mgcini Tshwaku inspects illegal electrical connections at an allegedly hijacked house in Bryanston. (Joburg Public Safety Department)

“Arrests are being effected, and undocumented foreigners are being detained as part of the operation.”

Tshwaku was accused of political campaigning by a man who seems to live at and/or manage the property. The MMC rejected this, in turn asking the man what he was hiding.

The inside of the property is dilapidated, with peeling paint and illegal electricity connections.

Several occupied wooden zozo huts straddle the former garden.

Tshwaku said the residents were paying R2,000 per room each month.

Poorly constructed ablution facilities at the allegedly hijacked Bryanston property. (Joburg public safety department)

One of the rooms being rented out at the allegedly hijacked property in Bryanston, at a price of R2,000 a month. (Joburg public safety department)

This is a developing story

