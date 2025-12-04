Motsoaledi calls for ‘harsh consequences’ after ombud’s report for patient fatalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has delivered a scathing condemnation of the health ombud’s findings into the deaths of two men at hospitals in Limpopo and Johannesburg, saying the failures were so severe that “harsh consequences” are the only appropriate response.

“If the two facilities were a human being, I would diagnose them as suffering from multisystem organ failure because almost everything went wrong,” Motsoaledi said during a media briefing in Tshwane after health ombudsman Prof Taole Mokoena released his findings into the deaths.

The reports detail the deaths of Dr Edward Mabubula at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg and Pitsi Eliphuz Ramphele at Pietersburg Provincial Tertiary Hospital (PPTH) in Limpopo. Investigations were instituted following complaints by their families.

Motsoaledi said the Johannesburg case was “painful and unfortunate”, adding that while Mokoena had concluded the matter, the hospital must urgently mediate with the Mabubula family.

Mabubula had colon cancer and had been receiving ongoing treatment at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre since 2018.

On March 25 2021, a medical oncologist connected him to a chemotherapy pump for a 48-hour continuous infusion at home.

Mabubula returned to the hospital two days later to remove the pump but collapsed immediately after its removal after suffering a cerebral air embolism, a very rare but severe complication. He later had complications that included a stroke and died two months later.

“The issue of Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg has been very unfortunate [and] painful, but the job of mediation with the family lies on the hospital’s shoulders. It must happen and happen very fast,” Motsoaledi said.

The minister’s strongest criticism centred on the Limpopo hospital where Ramphele died after severe lapses in care.

“I was an intern 41 years ago, and I would never have treated a patient like this. Calling PPTH a teaching hospital is no excuse,” he said.

Ramphele had gone to Rethabile Community Health Centre on November 26 2024 to seek help, as he was not feeling well. Nursing staff referred him to a doctor, but the doctor reportedly left the facility before seeing him.

Ramphele’s condition deteriorated, and he was rushed to Pietersburg Provincial Hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute small bowel obstruction and admitted. He died two days later while still waiting for surgical assessment.

According to Mokoena’s report, Ramphele’s death was the result of “substandard care and failures of the public healthcare system.”

Investigations also revealed that staff falsified Ramphele’s medical records with the intent to conceal patient negligence.

Motsoaledi blasted staff for falsifying the records, leaving before seeing patients, and also showing “unacceptable and criminal behaviour”.

“How do you blame this on staff shortages? A nurse who falsifies records is a criminal. Should such people remain in the profession?”

He insisted that disciplinary action under the Public Service Act and referrals to professional councils must follow.

“We need harsh consequence management so no health worker ever thinks they can do this to another human being. No one goes to a hospital because they are happy – they go because they need help," said Motsoaledi.

