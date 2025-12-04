Patients on ventilators rushed to nearby ward after electrical fault at Bara hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of all nine patients on ventilators. Stock photo.

Staff at Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital had an early morning scare when an electrical fault affected the intensive care unit.

“Immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of all nine patients on ventilators,” said the Gauteng health department.

The outage occurred at about 2.30am. Hospital management activated contingency measures and transferred the nine patients to a ward with a stable power supply.

“Emergency medical services members, ICU nursing teams, clinical staff and logistics support played a critical role in facilitating these transfers in a safe manner.”

The department said the on-site electrician has assessed the electrical fault to determine the cause. It is reported that “the issue is complex and requires additional backup”.

An investigation, including reviewing of CCTV footage, is being undertaken, the department said. “Should anyone be found responsible, a case will be opened with law enforcement.”

