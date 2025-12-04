Search continues for Limpopo driver swept away by flooded river

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 31-tear-old driver is missing after a vehicle was swept away by strong currents in Sekhukhune.

Limpopo police are continuing the search for a 31-year-old driver who was swept away by a flooded river in Atok, Sekhukhune, on Monday night.

His car has been found but his whereabouts are still a mystery.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at about 9.30pm when a vehicle carrying two people attempted to cross the river and was swept away by strong currents.

“A male passenger managed to escape and was taken to a local clinic for treatment. He has since been discharged,” said Ledwaba.

A search for the driver was launched by a multi-disciplinary team involving Apel police, the SAPS search and rescue unit, emergency services, mine personnel and local security teams.

The vehicle was located during the initial operation, but rising water levels and dangerous weather conditions forced rescuers to suspend the search for their own safety.

The search resumed at first light on Tuesday and the vehicle was recovered, but the driver was not found.

Ledwaba said teams have been working relentlessly under challenging conditions.

“Efforts remain ongoing to locate the missing man,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe thanked all personnel involved and urged residents to avoid crossing rivers during heavy rainfall.

“We urge community members to exercise extreme caution. These incidents can be prevented,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are under way.

Meanwhile Limpopo have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of human remains at Mangwele mountain. Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the items at the scene appeared to belong to a resident of Tshiheni village who was reported missing in September 2022.

“Police were alerted at around 12:45 (yesterday) by a community member reporting the sighting of a skull and bones on the mountain.

“Siloam SAPS members immediately responded and were guided by the community to the exact location of the discovery.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a decomposed skull, scattered bones, clothing items, a black purse, a handbag, an ID card, and a cellphone hidden under a large stone.”

Ledwaba said a family member positively identified the clothing and ID card as those of her mother.

“The skull and bones were collected by the Local Criminal Record Centre or DNA analysis to conclusively confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, he said.

