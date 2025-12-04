News

Thousands of Ithala depositors to finally access funds this festive season

FNB, appointed by Treasury to administer the repayments, said it was ready to begin the process through its national branch network

Chris Makhaye

Chris Makhaye

Customers of Ithala Bank have experienced problems accessing their money after the entity stopped trading earlier this year.
Ithala depositors will be able to access their funds from next week. File photo. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Thousands of Ithala depositors will finally breathe a sigh of relief this festive season after an announcement this week confirmed that they will start accessing their funds from December 8.

For many, it marks the end of an agonising year defined by uncertainty, court battles and repeated protests outside Ithala’s offices.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based financial institution was forced to cease operating as a bank late last year and more than 270,000 depositors could not access their life savings in January.

What followed was a cascade of litigation between Ithala, the Prudential Authority (PA) and the appointed repayment administrator (RA). Court findings so far have upheld the need for a structured repayment process, but pending cases continue to hang over the institution’s future.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fish bets on Bafana to ‘go all the way’ at Afcon

2

Markram stars as Proteas level ODI series with India

3

Thousands of Ithala depositors to finally access funds this festive season

4

Illegal workers found hiding in bathroom as labour department raids Devland businesses

5

WATCH | Suspended EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi continues testimony at Madlanga Commission

Related Articles