Three drown crossing rivers as strong storm hit Mpumalanga

At least three people returning from work drowned when heavy rains and winds battered parts of Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga on Tuesday afternoon.

Nkomazi municipality spokesperson Cyril Ripinga told Sowetan they had confirmed three deaths so far, but that quantifying the damages was difficult. There was no network or electricity in some areas, and some parts were inaccessible due to the damaged roads. Some areas have no water, he said.

“For now, three people have been confirmed dead after they tried crossing flooded rivers. One person was swept away inside his car at Block A village while trying to cross the flooded Nkomazi River.

“Two others were coming from work, and their transport could not cross a flooded stream. They got off the bus and tried to cross to get home, but they also drowned,” Ripinga said.

One of those who drowned was Nomsa Mathebula’s 28-year-old grandson, Excellent Khoza-Mnisi, whom the elderly woman had raised after his mother died while he was still young.

Mathebula said she was shattered as her grandson only got a job last month and had been looking forward to spoiling himself during the festive season.

“He got a job recently harvesting lychees and was trying to buy himself nice things for the festive season and help here at home.

“What I heard is that he and his colleague got off the bus, as it could not cross the flooding stream. When they tried to cross, they were both washed away by the strong current.”

Khoza-Mnisi’s body was retrieved from the stream by police divers and residents.

Sipho Shongwe and his family had to run out of their house with only the clothes they were wearing as their roof started shaking as strong winds and rain battered their area at around 7pm.

“I am happy we are all safe, but we have lost many things inside the house, including clothes and documents,” Shongwe said.

Ripinga said the municipality had been unable to get to some areas due to the infrastructure damage caused by the weather.

“Roads are affected, there is no electricity as poles fell on the ground, and there is no cellphone network either. For now, our disaster teams are trying to access some communities to bring temporary relief in the form of blankets and tents to those whose houses have washed away or have been damaged.“

He warned community members about the dangers of crossing flooded rivers and said that in the absence of tap water, they should not drink river water unless it was boiled first.

