WATCH | Cat Matlala used to give me money for food - EMPD’s Mkhwanazi

Suspended Deputy Chief of the City of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Bragadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Suspended Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted receiving money from attempted murder accused and alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi revealed this on Thursday morning at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the justice system.

WATCH | Julius Mkhwanazi says he has previously received petrol money from Matlala and adds that they were "very close".



“Sometimes he would give money for petrol or other things. We used to talk a lot, and even the frustrations that I had, I used to share with him,” he said.

“We were very close; he was like a brother to me. When I was suspended, he used to give money for food,” Mkhwanazi said, adding that he used to receive amounts ranging from R200 to R20,000 from Matlala.

Evidence leader Adv Sello Mahlape revealed that Mkhwanazi received three payments from Matlala, with one coming from Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company that was awarded a R360m tender by the police that was later cancelled.

Mahlape suggested that the money was gratification for facilitating the registration of Matlala’s cars under the City of Ekurhuleni and other deals with his security company.

The hearing continues.

