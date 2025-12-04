WATCH | Choir girl Thozama forges own musical identity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After spending most of her life as a choir girl, Babalwa “Thozama” Maqungo, a young artist from Soweto, is preparing for her debut solo concert, a performance that will also honour her late mother’s birthday.

Thozama began her music journey with the acclaimed Mzansi Youth Choir, where she travelled internationally and graced major stages. Now, she’s stepping into a new chapter, building her identity as a solo artist. Though she has not released any music yet, she tells Sowetan about her determination to introduce herself to the industry through an intimate live concert on December 12.

Sowetan: For readers meeting you for the first time, who is Babalwa/Thozama?

Thozama: I usually describe myself as just a girl from next door who loves and lives music. I’ve always been a choir girl, and now I’m pursuing a solo career. I started singing in church; everyone in my family can sing, and eventually I knew I wanted to pursue it professionally.

Sowetan: You grew up in Soweto. How did your upbringing shape your relationship with music?

Thozama: Growing up in Soweto helped me realise that music is more than entertainment; it’s a form of expression. Being surrounded by so many cultures and sounds taught me to appreciate music as storytelling. In many ways, Soweto gave me my musical identity.

Sowetan: You started your journey with the Mzansi Youth Choir. How did joining the choir change your life?

Thozama: The choir exposed me to the professional world of music. When you sing in church, you sing for vibes, you know? But a choir teaches discipline, technique, and professionalism. You understand that your voice alone isn’t enough; you need to work on your craft and be disciplined. If you’re not disciplined, people can’t work with you.

Sowetan: You’ve travelled the world because of music. What moments stand out from those international performances?

Thozama: The best moments are seeing people from completely different countries singing along to a song in a language they don’t even speak. It reminds you how universal music is.

Sowetan: Leaving a structured group like the Mzansi Youth Choir to go solo is a big step. What inspired the transition?

Thozama: I needed something bigger. In a choir, the music is chosen for you, and the group has its own identity. As a solo artist, I can express who I truly am and share my own musical identity with people.

Sowetan: You’re preparing for your debut solo concert before releasing any music. Why take this route?

Thozama: I was very intentional about that. I want people to meet the artist before they meet the song. There’s something special about sharing music in its purest form live, unfiltered, and full of emotion without people having expectations of how it should sound.

Sowetan: What does this first solo concert mean to you?

Thozama: It’s deeply sentimental and a major milestone. It’s everything I’ve dreamed of and quietly worked toward. I’ll be hosting the concert on my late mother’s birthday. She passed away a few years ago, so it’s going to be a very emotional and special night for me.

Sowetan: Looking ahead, what can we expect after the show? Which artists do you hope to collaborate with?

Thozama: A lot is coming. A single is definitely on the way, so people can get a sense of who I am as an artist. I’d love to collaborate with Nkosazana Daughter; we went to the same school, and also Zimbini Makwetu from Two Pixels. Her sound inspires me, and it’s close to what I want to explore musically.

