WATCH | Mkhwanazi fears jail over blue lights scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Deputy Chief of the City of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Bragadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Embattled Ekurhuleni senior cop Julius Mkhwanazi has expressed fear of being jailed over the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala blue lights saga.

“I can’t agree to leave my kids and go to prison for something I didn’t do,” he said at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

“I didn’t put blue lights. I want to be honest and impress you [commissioners] but not with lies,” he said.

MKhwanazi was at the time being asked if he had facilitated the process which resulted in eight cars belonging to Matlala’s CAT VIP security vehicles being fitted with blue lights.

The commission is expected to hand over its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 17.

The hearings continue.

Sowetan