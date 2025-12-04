News

WATCH | Mkhwanazi fears jail over blue lights scandal

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Suspended Deputy Chief of the City of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Bragadier Julius Mkhwanazi. (Freddy Mavunda)

Embattled Ekurhuleni senior cop Julius Mkhwanazi has expressed fear of being jailed over the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala blue lights saga.

“I can’t agree to leave my kids and go to prison for something I didn’t do,” he said at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

“I didn’t put blue lights. I want to be honest and impress you [commissioners] but not with lies,” he said.

MKhwanazi was at the time being asked if he had facilitated the process which resulted in eight cars belonging to Matlala’s CAT VIP security vehicles being fitted with blue lights.

The commission is expected to hand over its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 17.

The hearings continue.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Striking findings from the Denmark TB conference

2

Motsoaledi calls for ‘harsh consequences’ after ombud’s report for patient fatalities

3

Pensioner, 65, charged after victims lose R100m in investment scam

4

Ben Youssef praises Chiefs’ defense after Chippa draw

5

Zonke’s bringing the vibe to the riverbank

Related Articles