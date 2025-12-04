WATCH | Why I used Matlala’s security company - Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) deputy chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga commission he entered into an agreement with attempted murder accused and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala without any vetting.

Mkhwanazi said there were threats that a political party was planning to cause disruptions during then-mayor Tania Campbell’s state of the city address, hence the agreement, on behalf of the city, with Matlala’s CAT VIP Protection.

WATCH | Suspended EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi begins his testimony at the #MadlangaCommission by explaining his background and positions in the EMPD.



Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/wC3dZ77Yu8 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 3, 2025

Mkhwanazi’s testimony on Wednesday started with denials that he had fitted blue lights in Matlala’s cars. But as he was pressed by commissioners, he eventually admitted the memo he signed permitted them to do so, and even acknowledged he was wrong.

“EMPD will assist with registration of vehicles under EMPD as “official vehicles” and we will be permitted to use blue and red lights to respond for and on behalf of EMPD. The cost of this will be for Medicare24/Anubis Protection Services,“ read the memo in part.

Mkhwanazi spent his first day trying to sidestep questions about a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the EMPD entered into with Matlala.

But, as he was being grilled, he admitted that he was wrong.

He said Matlala was introduced to him by members of his intervention unit. “We just wanted backup... ” he said, acknowledging, though, that he trusted the city’s VIP protection.

Asked why he deployed CAT VIP if that was the case, Mkhwanazi said: “It [CAT VIP deployment] was [working] on the upper part of the building, identifying spotters and checking those that are good in terms of shooting.”

He said the threats they were dealing with at the time were different. He said he had never gotten a letter telling him to make sure an event was well secured. “It was for the first time [getting the letter]... There’s a letter that says, ‘hey, make sure that it’s normal’, and you can see that the mayor, she was worried too.”

Mkhwanazi said there were two cars driving with the mayor and eight CAT VIP employees deployed elsewhere at the event.

He said he did not vet the CAT VIP staff. “We know them. They are good people,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said the services were offered at no cost. “He didn’t charge us anything. I think, for him [Matlala], it was part of [a] marketing strategy,” he said.

He told the commission he first met Matlala in Boksburg, after several officers recommended him when they got news that there was a possible threat at the state of the city address.

Mkhwanazi is among people central to allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his July 6 briefing, where he claimed Matlala had dealings with high-ranking law enforcement officials.

Mkhwanazi told the commission yesterday he approached Matlala to donate his old fleet to the municipality, but the process was never finalised because Revo Spies, the retired deputy chief of EMPD, started making “noise” about the donation.

He said he never authorised the installation of the blue lights on Matlala’s vehicles because the donation process was paused.

When evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello asked about the MoU and its origins, he said it was Matlala’s company Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk who proposed and drafted the document, which he supported.

In the MoU, the EMPD agreed to assign a duty officer who will work with Matlala’s MediCare24/Anubis Protection Services staff to deal with road users who are unruly or breaking the law.

It also stated that Medicare24/Anubis staff will be trained and appointed as peace officers to help with this work. In addition, EMPD officers would work with Medicare24/Anubis to respond to people who might need psychiatric or emergency help and to link them to the right services.

The commission referred to a communiqué issued by Mkhwanazi on October 16 2021, which stated: “This letter serves to confirm that the [EMPD], under the command of acting deputy municipal police commissioner/Brigadier JD Mkhwanazi of specialised services, has an endless working relationship and memorandum of understanding with CAT VIP to assist EMPD officers in any VIP protection and security services in and out of the City of Ekurhuleni.”

Commissioner, Adv Sandile Khumalo, raised concerns about the company assisting the EMPD with crime-fighting despite the absence of a written agreement. “They were monitoring and tracking the movements of suspects. They had no business tracking suspects. These are things EMPD was doing with CAT VIP security,” said Khumalo.

“This is very wrong and very concerning because it means CAT VIP was doing crime-fighting activities with the EMPD because you gave them permission even when there was no written document.”

Mkhwanazi responded: “Yes.” He reiterated that the MoU between EMPD and Medicare24 was for the benefit of the metro.

“I felt it was going to assist us. It was for the benefit of the EMPD, especially regarding emergencies, incidents and accidents. It was not meant to cause trouble or damage to the officers,” he said.

Sowetan