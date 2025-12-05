Alexandra taxi leader shot dead after peace meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alexandra Taxi Association chairperson Vusi Mayaba has been shot and killed.

Mayaba was shot in Woodmead, Sandton, late on Thursday night.

His death comes just hours after the provincial leaders held a media briefing with taxi bodies in an effort to quell rising tensions in the sector, which revealed that at least 85 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing taxi violence killings.

According to SAPS spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo, 52-year-old Mayaba was ambushed at around 10.30pm while sitting in a parking lot with another man.

Police say two armed suspects approached the pair and opened fire using automatic rifles, killing Mayaba instantly. The second man managed to escape unharmed.

Masondo said it is suspected that the killing is related to an ongoing fight between taxi associations in Alexandra.

The shooting took place shortly after Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana met with various taxi associations in the province on Thursday, where ongoing hostilities, particularly in Alexandra, were discussed.

Police believe the murder may be linked to the simmering conflict between rival groups in the area.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are searching for the two gunmen. No arrests have been made yet.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in tracing the suspects to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111. All information will be treated confidentially.

