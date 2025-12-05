Further decline if Joburg ANC does not change its ways, warns regional secretary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC in the greater Johannesburg region has raised concerns about its electoral performance, warning that the party will lose further ground in the city if it does not develop serious election machinery.

In an organisational report, former regional secretary and current regional coordinator Sasabona Manganye detailed how the party has suffered a bruising at the polls in the region at the hands of opposition parties.

In the report, which the Sunday Times has seen, Manganye reveals both the party’s electoral data and political observations have painted a bleak picture, which he described as “concerning”.

“Since 2021, voter turnout has declined, particularly in traditional ANC strongholds such as Soweto and the Deep South, while opposition parties notably the DA, EFF, PA and MK Party have consolidated their influence in key urban and suburban areas.

“The 2024 national and provincial elections demonstrated that the ANC’s decline is structural, not episodic. Without serious intervention, Johannesburg risks becoming the epicentre of further electoral erosion by 2026.”

