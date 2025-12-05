‘Phones down’ at MiWay as sales agents protest over salary cuts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MiWay employees picket outside their offices in Parktown over salary cuts.

MiWay sales agents staged a picket outside the company’s offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday, protesting against salary cuts that have crippled their ability to sustain their families.

A group of about 50 employees gathered in what appeared to signal a “stay away” as employees voiced their grievances.

In a statement seen by TimesLIVE, the protesting group alleged their salaries were cut by R7,000 two months ago, a move they claim has led to severe financial distress and depression among some employees.

The agents accused management, who they said came from a competitor, of having “ruined where they’ve come from” and are attempting to replicate the same destructive behaviour at MiWay.

“The MiWay sales agents are not happy with the constant change in their commission structure, which only benefits them,” the statement read.

Employees claimed the new commission model, which they labelled a “cap system”, has severely limited their earning potential.

A notice from MiWay threatening disciplinary action against employees pinned to a pillar outside the company’s office in Parktown. (MiWay employee)

Speaking anonymously to TimesLIVE, several employees shared their frustrations, painting a picture of unsustainable income drops.

“Imagine earning a certain amount and then they cut it in half and then cut it again,” one employee said. “We are missing instalments, our accounts are in arrears, and every month we have to choose what to pay and what not to pay.”

Employees said they are unable to disclose exact salary figures for fear of breaching internal policy but described a dramatic plunge in earnings.

Some employees were said to have gone from earning around R30,000 to receiving R2,000.

Agents said their previous income structure had no commission ceiling and they shared proportionally in the business they wrote. However, the new model has reportedly left 20% of staff walking away with “no money” while 80% are getting “very little”.

The sales agents criticised the company’s executive leadership: “The greedy management will be sharing the money among themselves as bonuses while people who are working hard don’t get any bonuses whatsoever.”

They argued if cost-cutting was necessary, it should be applied across the board.

The company looks clean and beautiful from the outside, but inside people are depressed. Some have collapsed on their chairs. Ambulances come in every now and then — MiWay agent

The financial pressure has reportedly taken a heavy toll on the well-being of the sales team.

“The company looks clean and beautiful from the outside, but inside people are depressed. Some have collapsed on their chairs. Ambulances come in every now and then,” one agent said.

The protesting employees also raised issues regarding medical aid rules, claiming they were forced to take company-mandated medical aids, which they pay for out of their own pockets.

The group said they had attempted to seek recourse through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) but were reportedly unable to get help as the matter was deemed a labour issue. They are struggling to obtain legal representation due to the cost.

While TimesLIVE was speaking to the agents, MiWay management arrived outside the building and gave the protesters a written ultimatum that was pasted on pillars of the building. A manager and members of the HR department warned the employees to return to work in 40 minutes face disciplinary action.

The notice accused employees of embarking on an illegal strike.

“You have not complied with the provisions of our internal policies and procedures and the law to withholding your services. You are therefore embarking on illegal strike action,” the letter reads. “You are further instructed to not discuss the illegal strike action with members of the media.”

Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE has reached out to the company for comment. This article will be updated when a response is received.

