State launches ‘Stop Stalingrad’ application in Zuma arms deal corruption case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state has launched what it labelled the “Stop Stalingrad” application aimed at stopping the years-long delays in the arms-deal related corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales.

It was Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili who ordered that the criminal trial should proceed, in spite of any pending applications for leave to appeal, or appeals.

However, Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu yesterday labelled it as the “Zuma must fall” application and that his client, and Thales, were being treated differently to any other accused person who had a constitutional right to appeal any issue to a higher court.

Zuma and Thales pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering fraud, corruption and money laundering in May 2021. Since then the trial has been bogged down by numerous interlocutory applications and no evidence has been led.

It came back to court this week after a ruling in June by Chili against an application by Thales ― on which Zuma piggybacked ― to have the prosecution stopped.

Click here to read for more.