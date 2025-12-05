News

State launches ‘Stop Stalingrad’ application in Zuma arms deal corruption case

State says Zuma defence has been riding the appeal merry-go-round for 18 years

Tania Broughton

Journalist

Former president Jacob Zuma during his arms deal trial at Pietermaritzburg High Court. (Sandile)

The state has launched what it labelled the “Stop Stalingrad” application aimed at stopping the years-long delays in the arms-deal related corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales.

It was Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili who ordered that the criminal trial should proceed, in spite of any pending applications for leave to appeal, or appeals.

However, Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu yesterday labelled it as the “Zuma must fall” application and that his client, and Thales, were being treated differently to any other accused person who had a constitutional right to appeal any issue to a higher court.

Zuma and Thales pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering fraud, corruption and money laundering in May 2021. Since then the trial has been bogged down by numerous interlocutory applications and no evidence has been led.

It came back to court this week after a ruling in June by Chili against an application by Thales ― on which Zuma piggybacked ― to have the prosecution stopped.

