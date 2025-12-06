Children among victims in Pretoria shebeen massacre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville in Atteridgeville. Supplied

A teen and two younger children were among 11 people who died during a shooting incident in Saulsville, Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at about 6am they were informed about an incident that happened just after 4am, where 25 people were shot at an illegal shebeen.

“We are told that three unknown gunmen entered the hostel where people were drinking, and they started shooting at them.

“Eleven people have been confirmed dead, 14 survivors, and all are in hospital. Three minors are among those deceased, which include 3-year-old and 12-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old female. The rest of those deceased are adults,” said Mathe.

She said various police units are on the ground gathering information.