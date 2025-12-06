‘F*** off with its policy’: AbaThembu King Dalindyebo blasts ANC, labels media ‘prostitutes’ after Israel visit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo aggressively responding to a question after his trip to Israel. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo launched an explosive verbal attack on the ANC-led government’s foreign policy and the South African media on Friday.

Speaking on his return from a visit to Israel, he reaffirmed his pro-Israel stance saying there must be someone who “loves Israel” amid the country’s anti-Israel stance.

The king was part of a delegation hosted by Israel foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Speaking to the media , Dalindyebo lost his temper when questioned about his traditional role “undermining” South Africa’s state foreign policy.

He criticised the ANC’s policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the government’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“If ANC has a policy, then it can f* off with its policy,” he said.

“We are an institution that needs to be consulted when heads of states take such serious decisions or actions ... Has the ANC done what we have done?”

He accused the ANC of siding with Palestinians without conducting their own fact-finding mission on the events of October 7 2023 when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel killing about 1,200 people.

05 November 2025. King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata aggressively responding to question from the media following his trip to Israel. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Dalindyebo escalated his attack by targeting President Cyril Ramaphosa directly, suggesting the state’s position lacked necessary consultation.

“What consultations did he (Ramaphosa) do? Whether Ramaphosa is a head of state he must not act like a drunken monkey. We are not doing kung fu here. The state is not Ramaphosa’s spaza. The state represents us.”

The king justified his controversial visit by stating: “I took a stance because I was assisted by Israel at a time of need,” adding that he received “respect and dignity” from the highest authority in Israel, which he claims he does not receive at home despite repeated attempts to meet Ramaphosa.

When asked if he would travel to Palestine to hear their side of the story, the king said he would not, stating his position on Hamas was solidified by what he had seen.

“I would not go to Gaza because all that I saw. Hamas is a club of criminals that hides behind politics and religious beliefs,” he said.

“What religious beliefs are those that make you kill, rape and cut heads off people, kill innocent children?”

Pressed on whether he had signed any deals during the trip, the king was dismissive, saying, “that’s none of your business. It’s also none of Ramaphosa’s business.”

05 November 2025. King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata addressing the media at a hotel at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Dalindyebo accused the media of being biased and spreading misinformation.

“You are taking sides in your questions. Don’t think I’m a lumpen. If you treat me like a lumpen, I will treat you like a slut,” he said, accusing the media of being “prostitutes of the ANC” and asking that they convey a message to their “president and bosses” to find him at his palace if they wish to speak.

Speaking on the trip, his spokesperson Princess Ntando Dalindyebo said the delegation’s perspective was shaped by their itinerary, which included interacting with people affected by the October 7 2023 attacks.

“They spoke to us about their own experiences, the attacks and how they survived,” she said.

“We also went to the area where the attacks happened.”

She added the experience reshaped their perspective because while they were aware of the terrorism, they ”didn’t know how bad it affected the people of the country”.

