Police launch manhunt for Madlanga witness killers

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

Police have launched a manhunt after a witness who testified at the Madlanga commission was gunned down in front of his wife on Friday night.

Marius van der Merwe, who at the commission was only referred to as witness D, previously told the commission of a civilian who was tortured to death and how the embattled Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi instructed him to dispose the body.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe on Saturday morning said that at around 8:30pm van der Merwe and his wife had just arrived at their home in Brakpan when he was shot while trying to open the gate.

“He was shot and sustained wounds to his upper body. He was certified dead at the scene. His wife who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed and it should be noted that nothing was taken from witness D, seeing that his firearm, cellphone and wallet were still in his possession.

“A case of murder has been registered and police have launched a manhunt for the hit orderer and the hitmen who shot and killed Witness D. Police are also looking for the murder weapon,” said Mathe.

She said various SAPS units including ballistics and crime scene experts, crime intelligence officers and members of the serious and violent crime unit worked until the early hours of Saturday morning gathering evidence.

“Police can thus confirm that evidence gathered at the scene confirm an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the commission of the crime,” she said.

According to Mathe, national police commission Fannie Masemola will be meeting with the chairperson of the Madlanga commission Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to brief him about the shooting.

Commission’s spokesperson Jeremey Michaels said the commission has noted with profound sadness the brutal killing of van der Merwe.

“The Commission would like to acknowledge Mr van der Merwe’s contribution towards uncovering serious allegations of criminality and corruption in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD)

“The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the van der Merwe family,” he said.

Van der Merwe told the commission that in April 2022 he witnessed a civilian who was interrogated by law officials including EMPD officials being suffocated with a plastic bag.

He said after the man was killed, there was a discussion on how to “deal with the scene” and later Mkhwanazi was called.

He said that upon Mkhwanazi’s arrival, he told them the body needs to be disposed at a mineshaft or a river.

“As he [Mkhwanazi] said this he was looking at me and I felt like I was forced and I felt like I was outnumbered.

“The body was loaded in my vehicle then disposed into a river,” van der Merwe said at the time.