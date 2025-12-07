Ramaphosa and Mantashe back Didiza as surprise contender for ANC top job

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is understood to have formally thrown her hat into the ring as a contender to succeed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

There is a new entrant in the ANC’s 2027 leadership race — and senior party figures are said to favour her.

She is expected to face off against deputy president Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for the top post.

Sowetan’s sister publication, The Sunday Times, revealed that Didiza is believed to be favoured by Ramaphosa and party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, among several ANC leaders.

“Number One [Ramaphosa] told those Stellenbosch fellows that he prefers Didiza over all these other people that are contesting,” said one insider with intimate knowledge of the discussions.

