News

Ramaphosa and Mantashe back Didiza as surprise contender for ANC top job

Speaker enters 2027 race with high-level support but unclear provincial backing and risks

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Minister of land reform and ANC NEC member Thoko Didiza said that they had instances where after opting for financial compensation, claimants later regret the decision.
National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is understood to have formally thrown her hat into the ring as a contender to succeed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (Freddy Mavunda \ Business Day)

There is a new entrant in the ANC’s 2027 leadership race — and senior party figures are said to favour her.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is understood to have formally thrown her hat into the ring as a contender to succeed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

She is expected to face off against deputy president Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for the top post.

Sowetan’s sister publication, The Sunday Times, revealed that Didiza is believed to be favoured by Ramaphosa and party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, among several ANC leaders.

“Number One [Ramaphosa] told those Stellenbosch fellows that he prefers Didiza over all these other people that are contesting,” said one insider with intimate knowledge of the discussions.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

OPINION | SA can go faster in solving its sanitation crisis

2

‘They are coming for me — I’ve done what I needed to do’

3

Police launch manhunt for Madlanga witness killers

4

EMPD officer sentenced to 20 years for murder of partner, attempted murder of child

5

‘Phones down’ at MiWay as sales agents protest over salary cuts

Related Articles