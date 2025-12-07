‘Witness D’ escaped two previous assassination attempts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

The first attempt on ‘Witness D’ Marius ‘Vlam’ van der Merwe’s life was a few months ago at Plastic City during a major operation targeting illegal miners.

The second attempt was about two weeks ago at the same location when a bullet meant for him hit a rock before grazing his forehead.

On Friday night, as he struggled to open the gate at his home, he was shot dead in front of his wife and their two children aged eight and four years.

