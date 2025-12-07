‘Witness D’s death will deter other witnesses’ - Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Madlanga commission witness Marius ‘Vlam’ Van der Merwe’s death will deter other witnesses from coming forward.

Speaking to journalists after Cosatu’s 40th anniversary rally in Soweto, he said: “It’s not acceptable that witnesses who are unravelling things and coming out with the truth of what has been happening, the rot that has been prevalent in our security cluster, are now as they tell the truth getting killed themselves.

“This is going to deter other witnesses from coming forward.

“I’ve said to the minister they must make sure the investigation is thorough. They must leave no stone unturned until we find the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

He added that the focus must now be on witness protection.

“The witness protection programme must now be taken to a higher level. And I want results out of this investigation as quickly as possible because we cannot allow this level of lawlessness, particularly the security cluster, to continue,” Ramaphosa said.

Click here to read more.