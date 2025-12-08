Assault cases by teachers near 100-mark in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost 100 teachers from the Eastern Cape were reported to their regulatory board for misconduct, including sexual assault of pupils and corporal punishment, in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years.

Of the reported cases, sexual assaults accounted for the majority.

This is according to the annual reports of the South African Council for Educators (Sace) for the last two financial years.

In the period 2023/24, 42 cases were reported and 32 cases in 2024/25, either by schools, parents or other concerned parties. In the same periods, the country reported 606 cases.

