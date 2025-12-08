Bodies of three women swept away while praying at at dam recovered

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Their bodies were found at the Klein Olifants River on Monday, about 10km away from where they were swept.

Mpumalanga police’s search and rescue team has retrieved the bodies of three women who were swept away by raging waters while praying at the Middelburg Dam on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane, a group of six women are said to have gone to pray at Towers Bridge at the foot of Middelburg Dam.

“Whilst outside the river bank of Klein Olifant River, one of the women noticed that the river was rapidly swelling.

“This woman is said to have noticed that her fellow congregants were already overwhelmed and were being swept away by the raging water ... but three held on to some tree branches until the arrival of the police rescue team who came to their rescue.”

Three of them disappeared under the water, but only two of the bodies were found on Monday.

“Police urge members of the public to be extra vigilant, especially during this rainy season and if possible, stay away from places that could put their lives in danger,” said Ndubane.

She said an inquest has been opened.

