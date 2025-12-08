Ekurhuleni urges owners to claim impounded vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni municipality has called for the owners of the 168 vehicles and trailers it has impounded to claim their goods before they get auctioned next year.

The vehicles were impounded by the Ekurhuleni metro police for various offences across the city. They have been stored in Alberton, Boksburg and Kempton Park and continue to collect daily storage fees.

Alberton has 65 cars and 13 trailers and caravans, including three burnt cars; Boksburg has 24 vehicles, 17 trailers and caravans, and 15 burnt cars; and Kempton Park has 118 vehicles, 32 trailers and 18 burnt cars.

The city said the owners should collect them before January 27 next year, failing which they would be sold.

“To claim these vehicles, the owners or authorised persons will have to pay the outstanding impoundment, towing, storage, administrative and any associated costs,” it said on Monday.

“Proof of ownership must be provided, such as vehicle registration documents, an identification card for the owner or collector, and valid photo identification.

“If a vehicle remains uncollected and the costs remain unpaid, the city will proceed to dispose of it to recover costs incurred.”