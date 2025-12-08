FNB launches exciting eBucks rewards for new homeowners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FNB has introduced eBucks Home Rewards to celebrate one of its customers’ greatest achievements, owning a home. This new feature is designed to make homeownership more rewarding with meaningful recognition for customers who’ve chosen FNB as their trusted home loan partner.

From December 2025, new property buyers who choose to accept and sign FNB’s home loan offer — whether through nav» Home on the FNB or RMB Private Bank App, via FNB or RMB Private Bank advisors, or at any FNB branch — will qualify for eBucks Home Rewards. This includes clients who switch their existing home loan to FNB.

With eBucks Home Rewards, qualifying customers can unlock vouchers and additional rewards valued up to R30,000 designed to make the homeownership experience extra special.

Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Home and Structured Lending, says: “We believe buying a home should be as rewarding as it is life-changing. We understand the amount of emotional and financial strain that comes with the home-buying and moving process, and we want to help ease some of that pressure for our customers.

“With eBucks Home Rewards, we will support our customers beyond just the signing of their bond. We recognise their trust and loyalty, and we’re committed to making every step of their homeownership journey more rewarding.

“Introducing eBucks Home Rewards is our way of saying thank you for choosing FNB and trusting us to walk the homeownership journey with you.

“We want our loyalty programme to be innovative and aligned to the moments that matter most to our customers,” says Pieter Woodhatch, eBucks CEO.

How eBucks Home Rewards works

Customers who register or switch to a home loan with FNB can unlock a range of exciting benefits. These include:

Welcome voucher after bond registration

To celebrate a successful bond registration, FNB is gifting customers who have an active FNB or RMB Private Bank transactional account with a welcome voucher of up to R14,500 in eBucks rewards for groceries at Pick n Pay or home essentials at Cielo or Le Creuset.

This is the bank’s way of helping customers turn their new house into a home.

FNB Current account type Voucher value FNB Easy R2,000 FNB Aspire R3,000 FNB Premier R4,500 FNB Private Clients R9,500 FNB Private Wealth/RMB Private Bank R14,500

Move-in-Day voucher

Moving into a new home can be overwhelming — from unpacking boxes to cleaning and figuring out dinner for the family on the first night.

FNB wants to make the process easier and less stressful. That’s why it’s giving all its customers a R500 SweepSouth voucher for professional cleaning services or a R500 Mr D voucher for hassle-free meals.

Milestone rewards

Customers can also earn additional eBucks rewards totalling up to R15,000 to celebrate the three-, six-, and nine-year milestones of their homeownership anniversaries with FNB.

It is important to note that property owners need to keep their home financed with FNB and continue to be in good standing with their monthly repayments.

FNB Current account type Year 1 Year 3 Year 6 FNB Easy R250 R750 R1,500 FNB Aspire R500 R1,000 R2,000 FNB Premier R750 R1,750 R2,500 FNB Private Clients R2,000 R3,000 R5,000 FNB Private Wealth/

RMB Private Bank R3,000 R5,000 R7,000

“Owning a property is a significant life moment that should be celebrated. This is why we have gone the extra mile in rewarding customers who are evolving in their lives, and trust FNB as their home loan partner,” says Woodhatch.

“Through eBucks, we are committed to empowering our customers to make financial decisions that truly matter, helping them stretch their budgets in meaningful ways.

“Whether it’s saving on groceries, fuel, travel, or even homeownership, our goal is to make everyday life more affordable and rewarding. This is how we continue to deliver value beyond banking.”

This article was sponsored by FNB.