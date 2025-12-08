LIVE UPDATES | ANC’s 5th national general council

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma talks to a delegate at Birchwood for the start of the 5th ANC NGC

December 08 2025, 15:02

Mabuyane eyes third term, plays coy on ANC deputy

The party’s Eastern Cape chairperson seeks to solidify influence with third-term bid.

December 08 2025, 13:52

IN PICS | ANC national general council

The ANC convened its national general council (NGC) on Monday amid growing discussions around internal succession battles.

December 08 2025, 12:40

Regaining eThekwini not a walk in the park: ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu has cast doubt on whether the ANC can retain eThekwini in the next local government elections.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the party’s national general council (NGC), Mabuyakhulu said that the party understood the task to regain lost ground in the metro was “not a walk in the park”.

December 08 2025, 12:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade arrives at the ANCNGC at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

December 08 2025, 12:27

Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa gives an update on the ANC staff picket outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party’s National General Council is taking place.

December 08 2025, 12:17

ANC NEC members Zizi Kodwa alongside Bathabile Dlamini ‘just arrived’ at the party’s NGC in Boksburg Gauteng

December 08 2025, 12:06

Ramaphosa delivers the political overview at the ANC’s national general council

December 08 2025, 12:00

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says African countries must prioritise trade with one another.

December 08 2025, 11:45

‘We are fighting for our rights’: Luthuli House staff picket outside NGC over non-payment of salaries

The first day of the ANC national general council (NGC) has been marred by Luthuli House staff picketing over non-payment of their salaries.

Leaders and members of the ANC, including its president Cyril Ramaphosa, were confronted by staff members holding up placards and singing struggle songs as they drove into the Birchwood Hotel on the East Rand for the NGC. The staff sang songs such as Silwela Amalungelo Ethu (we are fighting for our rights) as motorcades of senior party leaders drove into the venue.

December 08 2025, 11:40

WATCH LIVE | ANC’s 5th national general council

The ANC is holding its national general council from Monday at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, where the party will assess its organisational health, policy direction and performance in government. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to open the congress.

December 08 2025, 11:36

December 07 2025, 18:00

ANC moves to steady Ramaphosa as tensions rise before crunch meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa enters this week’s ANC national general council with renewed assurances from the ANC leadership that he will serve out his full term.

This even as murmurs of a leadership shake-up and frustration over South Africa’s coalition government ripple through the governing party.

While the council does not elect leaders, it has historically been a political pressure valve at which frustrations can boil over and shape succession battles long before they formally begin.

