News

PODCAST | The year that was - Ebenezer! Thus far God has kept us

Sinazo Kos

Sinazo Kos

Multimedia journalist

A podcast by Sinazo Kos. (Supplied)

The year has come to an end. It has been a long one. For some it has been a painful one with bits of joy, while for us it may have been mostly joyful, with some moments of discomfort and disappointment here and there.

Deeply Rooted was joined by various guests who shared pearls of wisdom on how to dwell firmly in our relationships with God, despite circumstances. We take a trip down memory lane on these conversations, and how God’s character remains the same and His ability to shift things and perform miracles and new beginnings in the 11th hour.

Thanks for your support this year and may God bless you!

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SABC journalist is the recruiter of SA men to Russian/Ukraine war – prosecutor

2

Eight-year-old’s heartbreaking letter to Santa is a reminder of festive-season abuse

3

Three people of interest identified in Witness D’s murder, detained for questioning

4

IN PICS | Inside the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert

5

LIVE UPDATES | ANC’s 5th national general council

Related Articles