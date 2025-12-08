PODCAST | The year that was - Ebenezer! Thus far God has kept us

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The year has come to an end. It has been a long one. For some it has been a painful one with bits of joy, while for us it may have been mostly joyful, with some moments of discomfort and disappointment here and there.

Deeply Rooted was joined by various guests who shared pearls of wisdom on how to dwell firmly in our relationships with God, despite circumstances. We take a trip down memory lane on these conversations, and how God’s character remains the same and His ability to shift things and perform miracles and new beginnings in the 11th hour.

Thanks for your support this year and may God bless you!

