Probe into whether cops helped Shebeshxt evade charges

Limpopo police have launched an investigation into the possibility that some officers interfered in cases faced by lekompo musician Shebeshxt, helping him evade justice and therefore enabling his “violent behaviour”.

This comes after the investigating officer in the attempted murder case against the musician, W/O Phaladi Makola, told the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday that some of Shebeshxt’s cases were mysteriously withdrawn, while some victims never received justice and complained that their cases were not properly handled.

“We are in this dilemma because some government officials and police officers interfered in his cases,” Makola said. “He knows that he will commit a crime and get protection. These people play a huge role in his violent behaviour.”

The matter was suppressed by the police officials, and no further investigations were done. — W/O Phaladi Makola

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlohonolo Chauke, was arrested last month following a shooting on October 19 on a street in Polokwane. It is alleged that excited fans in a car greeted him as he was driving, and he fired at them. One of them was seriously injured and has been in hospital since he was shot.

Makola said some of the offences allegedly committed by Shebeshxt and which were never prosecuted include an assault case in Mankweng.

“The victim was beaten with fists by the accused at a local pub. The victim opened a case with the Mankweng police, but the matter was withdrawn. The court was told that the complainant didn’t get justice as the police officers frustrated him.

“It is reported that the complainant was not given a J8 form to determine the extent of his injuries at the hospital.

“The matter was suppressed by the police officials, and no further investigations were done,” said Makola.

Another case, he said, involved the negligent discharge of a firearm case opened at the Lebowakgomo police station.

He said it was alleged that Shebeshxt and another person entered a woman’s house looking for her son.

“They accused the son of having stolen their beats to a song. It is alleged that Shebe entered the yard and intimidated the woman after she told them the person they were looking for was not around.

“The accused proceeded to fire shots and then left the home of the woman. The firearm was never recovered, but cartridges were collected on the scene.”

Makola said he recently met with the woman.

“She complained about how the police are handling the case. We have launched an investigation into people who assisted him [Shebeshxt] with evading justice,” he said.

Makola said the musician was “not a suitable candidate for bail. If released on bail, he will continue committing other criminal offences. If you go to the internet, you will see that the applicant always posts that he wants to commit a first-degree offence because he does not have a degree”.

“If he is released on bail, it will send a wrong message to the society at large and mainly to his fans that you can just commit a crime and be released on bail.”

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane told the court that Shebeshxt was out on bail before getting arrested for attempted murder last month.

Shebeshxt’s lawyer, Lot Ramusi, presented an affidavit that showed that some of the cases against his client had been withdrawn by the complainants.

Makola said he was surprised to learn that.

He said with regard to the case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm opened at Lebowakgomo police station, the matter was withdrawn because the victim feared for his life.

“He [the accused] went to the complainant with a bunch of his friends to tell him to withdraw the case [or] otherwise his life would be made difficult. They then called the investigating officer and said he wants to withdraw,” said Makola.

The case has since been reinstated.

Shebeshxt will be back in court on Wednesday for the continuation of his bail application.

