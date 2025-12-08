Seven killed in early-morning crash on N12 in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven people dies in an early-morning crash on the N12 in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision on the N12 between Ogies and Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga during the early hours on Monday.

The crash happened at about 4.30am and involved a Toyota Mark X sedan with Mozambican registration and a Nissan NP200 light delivery vehicle travelling in opposite directions.

According to an update from authorities, the Nissan NP200, travelling from east to west on the N12, allegedly lost control, crossed over the centre median and crashed into the oncoming Toyota.

All seven occupants, five men and two women, died at the scene.

The Toyota was carrying five people and the Nissan had two occupants.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and will be subject to an ongoing investigation.

TimesLIVE