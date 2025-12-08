Shebeshxt bail hearing reveals criminal past

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An investigating officer in the attempted murder case against Lekompo artist Shebeshxt has told a court that police have been aware of the musician’s involvement in crime as far back as 2015, including two attempted murder cases that are still pending.

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, was in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday for a bail application over allegations that he shot a fan while driving on a street in Polokwane in October.

He has other pending cases, including two attempted murders. — W/O Phaladi Makola

Testifying on Monday, W/O Phaladi Makola said the man Shebeshxt allegedly shot on October 19 is still in hospital.

“The firearm used in this matter has not yet been recovered, but they have obtained the bullet or projectile, which has been sent to ballistics for investigation. The investigation into that ballistic report [is still pending],” he said.

Makola said one of the attempted murder cases Shebeshxt is facing relates to an incident that happened in Seshego at a music concert.

“It is reported that the victim tried to greet Shebeshxt, a firearm was produced, and he was shot at. The firearm used was never recovered. On the day of this occurrence, Chauke was with a certain Thabiso Malatjie.”

Makola said the police are looking for Malatjie and have obtained a warrant for his arrest as he allegedly fired a shot in the Seshego concert incident.

In his testimony, Makola portrayed Shebeshxt’s life as being characterised by crime. In 2018, he said, Shebeshxt admitted guilt in a theft case at the Lebowakgomo regional court. He paid a fine of R300.

“He has other pending cases, including two attempted murders [one in October 2022 and another in February 2023] registered at the Lebowakgomo police station. He was granted bail of R5,000 on both counts.

“His bail conditions were not to commit any schedule 1 offences,” said Makola.

Makola said Shebeshxt has a pending criminal case that is going to trial at the Lebowakgomo regional court in February.

The state has revealed that there are questionable circumstances regarding the withdrawal of some of the cases against Shebeshxt.

The bail hearing continues.

Sowetan