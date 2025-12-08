VIDEO | Car linked to ‘Witness D’ murder found dumped in Alex

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola says the car believed to have been used in the murder of Marius van der Merwe, the man who was known as “Witness D” during his testimony at the Madlanga commission, was found abandoned among shacks in Alexandra.

The vehicle was abandoned shortly after Van der Merwe’s shooting, he said.

Masemola revealed this on Monday evening outside Van der Merwe’s house following a meeting with the family to update them on the investigations.

“On the evening of the murder of the deceased, video footage shows a white bakkie pulling up behind his vehicle as he was about to open the gate to his residence and he was thereafter shot several times and died on the scene.

“At this stage, we do believe that the white Chevrolet bakkie that was abandoned in Alexandra township fits the description of the vehicle that we have been looking for. According to a police preliminary investigation, the vehicle was abandoned on Saturday morning by two men, just hours after Van der Merwe was shot and killed.”

Masemola said crime experts as well as vehicle crime investigation unit were at the scene in Alexandra where the car was found. He said the car was found on a gravel dead end road, among shacks.

“We have taken the car to our forensic laboratory for further analysis.

“We have three persons of interest that we believe can assist in solving the murder case of Marius van der Merwe. We are closing in on these suspects as our investigations reach a very advanced and sensitive stage.”

He said they were also investigating two other cases − a Duduza, Ekurhuleni, murder case as well as Van der Merwe’s attempted murder in September in which he indicated that there were two white males that were following him in a Mahindra Bakkie.

“We are still looking for the murder weapon that was used in the commission of this crime.

“The possible motive is still under investigation, and we are not going to divulge any information on the possible motive for now until arrests are made and the case is in court.

During his evidence at the commission, Van der Merwe implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi in the 2022 murder of a robbery suspect in Brakpan.

Van der Merwe alleged Mkhwanazi ordered him to dispose of the body of the victim as part of a cover-up.

