‘Witness D’s murder shows weaknesses in SA whistleblower protection regime’

The assassination of Witness D, who testified at the Madlanga commission, has intensified concerns about the safety of whistleblowers.

Marius van der Merwe was gunned down on Friday, triggering renewed calls to fix the country’s failing witness protection and criminal justice systems.

The founder of Public Interest SA, who also drives the Whistleblower Awards, Tebogo Khaas, said the killings are “a deeply worrying indictment of South Africa’s policing and justice systems”.

“It exposes a level of brazenness in our society where people know they can take someone’s life without consequence. It confirms that our policing system is broken, our justice system is broken and the criminal justice system is in a very worrying state,” Khaas said.

He rejected the government’s claim that Van der Merwe declined witness protection, calling it “rubbish”.

“This is just an excuse. The state did not do enough to address his concerns. Whistleblowers lose their jobs, their livelihoods and their identity; the state cannot compensate them for that.”

On TikTok, Van der Merwe’s wife, Leanne, shared emotional tributes.

“I don’t know how to be without you… How do I say goodbye? Something in the heavens tells me we will be together again. I love you forever, my babe,” she wrote.

Corruption Watch said the killing highlights systemic weaknesses in SA’s whistleblower protection regime.

Joint interim leader Moira Campbell warned: “This latest killing has placed this issue front and centre. It cannot be ignored. It is a matter of extreme urgency.”

“It is clear that current laws fall far short of providing adequate protection.”

Campbell said the Draft Whistleblower Protection Bill is under review and “will hopefully make its way to parliament in the coming months.”

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said the state must overhaul both policing and protection systems.

“If you don’t get the criminal justice system right and you’re not able to arrest people, you can’t stop murders like this,” he said.

“Whistleblowers need proper protection: safe houses, bodyguards and anonymity. The state cannot simply accept it when someone says they don’t want protection. You must assume the worst.”

Meanwhile, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure met on Sunday in Pretoria to intensify security for the witnesses linked to the Madlanga inquiry.

National SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “The meeting agreed to enhance the commission’s security operational plan over the coming days. While extensive measures have been in place since the start of the commission, we identified the need to heighten these measures by bringing in all relevant role players.”

She urged the public not to speculate as investigations continue.

